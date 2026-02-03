Pakistan boycotting India game is ‘an act of principle’: ‘An eye-for-an-eye response to protect integrity’

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has publicly supported Pakistan’s decision to not play the marquee group match against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, framing the move as a stand of principle in what he described as a politicised and unfair sporting environment. Pakistan team. (AP)

In a post on X, Yousuf called Pakistan vs India “one of the greatest sporting events in the world” but argued it continues to suffer from political interference that “damages the spirit and pride of the game”. He added that, in an unfair environment, refusing to play can become an act of principle — an “eye-for-an-eye” response, in his words, to protect the integrity of sport.

Pakistan are scheduled to face India on February 15 in Colombo. The boycott decision, however, has been attributed to a government-level call, even as Pakistan have been cleared to participate in the tournament overall, which begins on February 7. The call has triggered a divided response among fans and observers, with one section backing it as a matter of national self-respect and another questioning whether cricket’s biggest rivalry — and paying audiences — should be made collateral damage.

The International Cricket Council is understood to be awaiting formal communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board, with concerns around “selective participation” and the complications it creates for the competition’s structure. Administrators now face an uncomfortable reality: India-Pakistan is not just a fixture; it is the tournament’s most powerful commercial and cultural engine, and any disruption invites a wider credibility test for a global event built on competitive consistency.