Pakistan coach Mike Hesson not spared, brutally exposed for horror show against India: ‘Free ke paise le raha kya bhai?’

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, might have made it to the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, but head coach Mike Hesson continues to face the wrath over how the Green Shirts lost against India in Colombo. The 2009 champions went down against Suryakumar Yadav's India by 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium after failing to chase down 176. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif once again alluded to this game as he took aim at Pakistan white-ball coach Mike Hesson, questioning his methods. Mohammad Kaif tore into Pakistan coach Mike Hesson, (PTI)

Agha's captaincy against India came under a lot of scrutiny after he brought mystery spinner Usman Tariq after the 10th over. Even the Pakistan captain did not bowl his full quota of overs, despite taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the opening over.

Kaif said that Agha's error in judgment is understandable, considering it is his first World Cup as captain; however, he put Hesson under the spotlight, saying he has enough experience in coaching, citing his tenure with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read: Salman Agha–Hesson spat sparks outrage as ex-Indian player questions Pakistan’s foreign coach policy: Painful to watch “Against India, Salman Ali Agha decided to field against India. After losing the game, he learnt the lesson and opted to bat first against Namibia. It was a do-or-die game for them. Leave Salman Ali Agha, what is Hesson doing? Mike Hesson has coached in the IPL. He coaches everywhere. What is he telling them, to field first against India? Free ke paise le raha hai kya bhai? (Are you taking the money for free?)," said Kaif on his YouTube channel.

“I can understand that it is the first World Cup for Agha and all that, he can be in doubt. But does not Hesson know what he is supposed to do on that slow pitch? Has he coached teams across the world? Don't you know what to do on this pitch? You brought Abrar into the power play, he got hit, and then you dropped him,” he added.

‘What are coaches doing?’ Kaif also said that Pakistan erred by bringing Tariq in after the 10th over. He said that the role of the coaches is all the more important in the Pakistan setup, considering players are under severe pressure in the crucial match against India.

“It was you who took the wrong call; the spinner was supposed to come after the power play. There was so much build-up with Usman Tariq’s action and all that, and you brought him on as the seventh bowler,” said Kaif.

“I know Pakistan players are under the pump when the match against India. But what are the coaches doing?” he added.

Pakistan are in Group B for the Super 8s alongside Sri Lanka, New Zealand and England. The Agha-led side will face New Zealand on Saturday, February 21 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.