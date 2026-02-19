Salman Agha–Hesson spat sparks outrage as ex-Indian player questions Pakistan’s foreign coach policy: Painful to watch

Meanwhile, Babar Azam was seated between the pair and didn't interfere. Taking to X, Panchal wrote, “The argument video of Mike Hesson and Salman Agha is painful. He’s one of the most astute cricketing brains of recent times! Pakistan shouldn’t go for seasoned foreign coaches like Arthur, Kirsten, Gillespie if they cannot accord them the required respect!”

Former Indian cricketer Priyank Panchal slammed Salman Agha for his argument with Mike Hesson during Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday. The argument happened after Agha's dismissal, and cameras captured the Pakistan captain having an animated chat with head coach Hesson. Agha didn't appear happy as Hesson spoke to him. The all-rounder was also seen throwing a water bottle on the ground.

Defending a target of 200 runs, Pakistan bowled out Namibia for 97 in 17.3 overs, with Usman Tariq taking a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan picked up three wickets. Initially, Pakistan posted 199/3 in 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan getting a ton. Farhan smacked an unbeaten knock of 100* runs off 58 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes.

Agha and Hesson's viral argument shows that things are tense within the Pakistan camp. The game against Namibia was a must-win match after they lost to India by 61 runs on Sunday. A defeat would have seen them eliminated. The victory took them to the Super Eight stage.

The match also saw Babar get demoted in the batting order, and he didn't bat at his usual No. 4 position. After a good start in the first innings, Pakistan opted to go with Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan ahead of Babar, who is out of form. Pakistan also dropped Shaheen Afridi after his poor showing vs India, where he conceded 31 runs in two overs.

Speaking after the match, Agha praised Farhan for his role in the victory. "I think it has to be a complete performance. I think we batted well in powerplay, we started really well in the powerplay and in the middle, we put partnerships on and then we finished well. Sahibzada has been outstanding. The way he's been batting for us for the last six months, he's just batting really well and he scored 100 today. I'm very happy for him," he said.