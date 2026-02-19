No new ground to practice, little infrastructure boost: J&K’s journey to Ranji final is a stunning 12-year odyssey

The year was 2014. Mumbai, led by Suryakumar Yadav, entered the tournament as 40-time champions. They may not have possessed the star power of earlier eras, but with Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Tare, Abhishek Nayar, Dhawal Kulkarni, and the young duo of Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in their ranks, they still packed a formidable punch. So when Mumbai hosted J&K in a Group A clash at the Wankhede Stadium, the result appeared a foregone conclusion on paper. But cricket matches aren’t decided on paper. On the field, the heavyweights from Mumbai were edged out by a side whose best achievement until then had been a quarterfinal appearance the previous season. J&K have waited for over a decade for this moment (PTI)

Cut to 2026, and boy, have J&K come a long way. A maiden Ranji Trophy final, with one win separating them from the title. Cricket, you absolute beauty.

For J&K, the last 12 years have flown by. Kids have grown into boys, boys into men, and men into the grey zone of life. However, Parvez Rasool’s love for J&K remains constant. The first player to represent India from the state, Rasool, is no longer an active professional cricketer, but his heart beats for this team louder than ever. When Vanshaj Sharma sealed the win with a six off India pacer Mukesh Kumar in Kalyani, Bengal, his teammates erupted in celebration as if there were no tomorrow. Nearly 2,000 kilometres away in Anantnag, Parvez Rasool’s heart swelled with joy.

“Definitely, it’s a great moment for us. Reaching the Ranji Trophy final was always our dream, and for a team like ours, it means even more. When you talk about smaller states that aren’t traditionally known for cricket, opportunities and belief don’t come easily.

“It’s been a gradual process. In smaller states, you don’t have many people motivating you or showing you the way. But once we started winning three or four matches in a season and then qualified for the quarterfinals the following year, things began to change. Selectors started noticing us. People began asking who was performing well. That never used to happen earlier in J&K cricket,” Rasool tells The Hindustan Times.

With wins came belief. The fitness levels improved, training standards rose, and J&K began to understand what it takes to compete with the best. The mindset shifted from just turning up to winning games. When there’s performance, there’s recognition. Rasool himself got selected for the Board President’s XI and earlier for India A – the first player from J&K to achieve that. Later, when his name came up in the IPL, people took notice. Same for Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. The kids back home got inspired. They realised that if they performed well and helped the team win, they could move ahead too.

“In 2017, we qualified for the quarterfinals again. Last year, too, we reached the quarters. But this year is special. Reaching the Ranji Trophy final is a proud moment for all of us. It was our dream. We defeated a strong team to get here, and we thank God for that. Now we hope and pray we can go one step further and win the final. That would be something truly historic for Jammu & Kashmir,” added Rasool.

2011 marked the winds of change in J&K cricket, triggered by the arrival of Bishan Singh Bedi, whose influence extended far beyond tactics and technique. Until then, J&K’s record since its Ranji debut in 1957 had been modest, with only a handful of wins across decades. The team often approached the tournament as participants rather than genuine contenders. Bedi fundamentally altered that mindset, instilling the belief that they were not there merely to make up the numbers but to compete with conviction.