'Pakistan cricket is a jungle, its own worst enemy': Mickey Arthur loves Gillespie-Aaqib drama as feud out in public

As always, there's no shortage of entertainment in Pakistan cricket. Following the team's first-round exit from the Champions Trophy, the blame game started, and no one, from the captain to coach to players, was spared. Everyone involved or previously involved in Pakistan cricket had a go at the team, but no one took the cake more than Jason Gillespie and his Instagram story. The former Australia pacer, who took over as the coach of the Test team, but resigned in less than a year, called his successor Aaqib Javed a 'clown', accusing him of undermining him. Mickey Arthur served as Pakistan coach from 2016 to 2019(Getty)

Gillespie, along with Gary Kirsten (coach of the white-ball team) were appointed by the PCB for their respective positions in April of 2024, but both shockingly left for reasons unknown. When Aaqib defended Pakistan's exit from the Champions Trophy without a win by saying, "We changed 16 coaches in the last two-and-a-half years and 26 selectors. If you do this to any team in the world, their performance would be the same," Gillespie responded, "This is hilarious. Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes, campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown."

This isn't the first time a Pakistan coach has been mismanaged by the board and other external factors. Who knows it better than Mickey Arthur, who's was in charge for three years between 2016 and 2019. Summing up the circus that Pakistan cricket is, Arthur said he loves what Gillespie had to say, capping off all that is wrong with its cricket.

"I love this quote to be brutally honest. Jason Gillespie is a wonderful coach, wonderful man. Pakistan cricket just continues to shoot itself in the foot. It is its worst enemy. There are so many good players; they’ve got the resources now; there's so much young talent. They have incredible skill. And yet it's still so chaotic. It's really disappointing to see. I thought when they signed Gillespie and Kirsten, they had gone down exactly the right route, and they had got some really good players. Because ultimately it’s the players that lose out," Arthur told talkSport.

Arthur explains all that's wrong with Pakistan cricket

Arthur, like many, felt PCB had nailed it right when Kirsten – a World Cup-winning coach himself – and Gillespie – a two-time World Cup winner with Australia – were added to the coaching set-up. But clearly, all hell broke loose. Mohammad Rizwan replaced Babar Azam as captain, Shadab Khan disappeared, the zip in Shaheen Afridi went missing, and Pakistan's performance tanked as a team. All of it, as Arthur, pointed out, stems from the multiple behind-the-scenes politics.

"They had got some really good coaches who could take them forward. But then that machine that works in Pakistan that just keeps undermining and agendas are driven in the media. It's a jungle out there and I feel desperately sorry for Gary and Jason. There's no doubt in my mind that they were undermined because it’s to the detriment of the players and ultimate to the detriment of Pakistan cricket," added Arthur.