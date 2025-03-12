'Pakistan cricket is in ICU': Shahid Afridi goes no-holds-barred after Champions Trophy disaster, hammers PCB

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi didn't hold back in his assessment of Pakistan's cricketing setup, comparing it to a critically ill patient. Afridi's remarks come after Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the Champions Trophy without a win, facing defeats to arch-rivals India and New Zealand. Their match against Bangladesh was washed out in Rawalpindi. Shahid Afridi didn't mince his words as he spoke about Pakistan's performances(File)

“All the time we talk about preparations, and when an event comes and we flop, then we talk about surgery. Fact is, Pakistan cricket is in ICU because of incorrect decisions.” Afridi said, as quoted by PTI.

Afridi also openly criticized the return of all-rounder Shadab Khan to the national T20 squad, questioning the selection process and pointing to broader issues plaguing Pakistan cricket.

Shadab, who had been out of favor since the last T20 World Cup, has not only been recalled but also appointed as vice-captain for Pakistan’s upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. However, Afridi is unconvinced by the move.

“On what basis has he been recalled? What are his performances in domestic cricket or otherwise that he had been picked again?” Afridi questioned during a media interaction.

Lack of continuity

Afridi believes Pakistan’s cricketing struggles stem from a lack of continuity and consistency in decision-making. He lamented the frequent changes in leadership, both on and off the field, arguing that such instability prevents long-term progress.

“There is no continuity, consistency in the board’s decisions and policies. We keep changing captains, coaches, or some players, but in the end, what is the accountability for Board officials?” he questioned.

He also criticized the blame game within Pakistan cricket, where coaches, players, and officials constantly shift responsibility onto one another.

“It is sad to see coaches blaming players to save their jobs and the management blaming players and coaches to save their seats. How can our cricket progress when there is a sword hanging constantly over the captain and coaches' heads?” he said.

Despite his criticism, Afridi acknowledged that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has good intentions but lacks deep cricketing knowledge.

“He wants to do well for Pakistan, but in the end, he depends on advice, and I told him he can’t continue doing three jobs at a time. He needs to focus on one job because being PCB Chairman is a full-time job,” Afridi remarked.