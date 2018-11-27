Today in New Delhi, India
Pakistan decimate New Zealand to level series as Yasir Shah picks up 14 wickets

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 6-143 to finish with 14 wickets in the match as New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after following on at Dubai stadium.

Dubai
Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Neil Wagner during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 26, 2018. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test on the fourth day in Dubai, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 6-143 to finish with 14 wickets in the match as New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after following on at Dubai stadium.

(more to follow)

