Pakistan decimate New Zealand to level series as Yasir Shah picks up 14 wickets

Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test on the fourth day in Dubai, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took 6-143 to finish with 14 wickets in the match as New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after following on at Dubai stadium.

(more to follow)

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 18:26 IST