Pakistan don't take DRS against Tom Latham, drop his catch next over, lose final to NZ: ‘Never fail to entertain’

A day after registering their highest-ever run chase in ODI cricket with six balls to spare against South Africa to book a spot in the title clash, Pakistan put on a lacklustre show in the tri-series final against New Zealand as the Kiwis won their first tournament in Pakistan. So typical of Pakistan. A below-average show after breaking records or vice-versa. You never know what's coming. They like to keep their opponents and fans on the edge of their seats with guaranteed entertainment. Tom Latham was out lbw but only if Pakistan had taken a DRS

It started with captain Mohammad Rizwan opting to bat on a two-paced pitch that was expected to play under lights. "We batted first because we thought the pitch would be difficult. And it was. Credit to their bowlers. Salman and I had to build the partnership after losing 3 wickets. We were looking at 260. I got out at the wrong time," Rizwan said after the match.

Pakistan were short of their desired target by just 18 runs. It's another matter that those runs were unlikely to make much of a difference as New Zealand reached the 243-run target in 45.2 overs. What did prove to be the deciding factor was their poor fielding, indiscipline with the ball, and poor decision-making.

Pakistan bowled as many as 16 wides while defending 242, five days before meeting the same opponents in the Champions Trophy opener. In the field, they dropped Tom Latham once and failed to take the DRS, allowing the left-hander to return to form after two ducks in the tri-series. Latham could have been dismissed on 15 and 27.

However, he was dropped both times and Pakistan didn't go for an lbw video referral when replays suggested leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed could have overturned the on-field umpire's decision. Latham stretched his luck when he successfully reviewed an on-field out ruling for caught behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi. He reached his half-century off 60 balls.

The broadcasters posted the video of the two incidents with the caption: 'Pakistan never fail to entertain."

Latham and Mitchell put on 87 runs off 88 balls, dominating the spinners with sweep shots, before both fell late in the run chase.

"He (Latham) is pretty relieved as well," Santner said of Latham's 64-ball knock."We know how good he is and it was just a matter of time. It was nice for different guys to fire as well." Devon Conway (48) played another meaningful knock after being inserted as an opener while Rachin Ravindra was rested after a head knock in the field during the first game against Pakistan.

When asked about Pakistan's fielding, which earned a lot of praise because of Salman Agha's outstanding catch to dismiss South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke in the previous match, captain Rizwan said that is one area that they need to improve. "Need to improve in the field. It's one department where we have to improve. Abrar is brilliant in the field, the others also have to catch up," he said.

Pakistan will start their Champions Trophy campaign against the same opponents on February 19 in Karachi before moving to Dbai to face arch-rivals India on February 23.