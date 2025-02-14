Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Score: PAK face NZ in dress rehearsal for Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Score: New Zealand have been flawless going into this Tri-Series final but Pakistan come into it on the back of a ridiculous high. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha put up a ridiculous fourth wicket stand of 260 runs off just 229 balls to help Pakistan chase a target of 353 down with one full over to spare....Read More

Pakistan had never succesfully chased down a target as high as that and yet, they did so with six wickets in hand. South Africa had scored 352/4 and seemed set for a big win when they picked a couple of quick wickets after Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's fiery opening stand. Rizwan and Agha first weathered the storm and then sent the South Africans to all parts of the stadium. Agha fell on 134 off 103 with Pakistan having all but won the match and the stand ended on 260 off 229 balls. Rizwan finished unbeaten on 122 off 128 balls.

New Zealand's big stars have all performed at some stage or the other in the two games they have played thus far. Importantly for them, former captain Kane Williamson has looked in good touch, scoring a half-century in the first match against Pakistan and then a masterful 133 not out in the second against South Africa. Williamson had not played any ODIs since New Zealand's last 2023 World Cup match against India but there seemed to be no rust at all for the batting great to deal with.

Apart from Williamson, the likes of captain Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry have all got some important runs and wickets in their kitties. England and Ausralia are the other non-Asian countries participating in the Champions Trophy and playing an ODI series in a subcontinental nation before. While those two, especially England, have struggled to adapt, New Zealand seem to have taken to the conditions in Lahore like duck to water. It will be interesting to see if they do the same in Karachi.

For the PCB, this is a dress rehearsal for the tournament opener which will also be played between these two sides at this very stadium. The country is suffering instability on a number of fronts and the government is looking at the succesfull hosting of the Champions Trophy to help steady the boat somewhat. "The return of global cricket is not just about hosting matches," said cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who doubles as Pakistan's interior minister and security chief. "It is about restoring pride, igniting national passion and giving back to the millions who have stood by Pakistan cricket."

The Champions Trophy will be the first major tournament to be held in Pakistan since 1996 and will feature the home side and teams from New Zealand, England, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and India. All have agreed to play in Pakistan except India, which will play its matches in Dubai, including its encounter with Pakistan, the latest in a storied rivalry.

According to Reuters, police in Lahore, Karachi and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have deployed over 20,000 troops, including snipers on rooftops along key routes. Hotels where players will stay, stadiums and airports will be heavily guarded as will the roads connecting these locations. The match today acts as the final chance for a ironing out any flaws in the whole setup before the start of the main event.