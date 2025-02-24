Pakistan fan changes to India jersey in hilarious scenes, sums up embarassing Champions Trophy campaign in viral video

India sealed a convincing six-wicket victory against Pakistan to make it back-to-back wins at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The match turned out to be one-sided between arch-rivals as Virat Kohli bounced back to form with a majestic unbeaten match-winning century. A Pakistan fan was was caught changing his cricket allegiance in Dubai in a viral video.(Twitter)

The result also saw Pakistan collapse to back-to-back defeats as the hosts stare at the exit sign and sit bottom of Group A. Only a miracle can save them and they need other results to go their way too.

The ongoing tournament has also seen plenty of Pakistan fans go against the team and rip Mohammad Rizwan and Co. to shreds. After the defeat vs New Zealand in the opener, many Pakistan fans were left utterly frustrated with their team’s performance and especially Babar Azam’s ultra-slow half-century.

The situation was further reflected during their defeat to India, when a Pakistan fan was caught on camera changing to an Indian jersey.

Here is the video:

Chasing 242 runs, India cruised to 244/4 in 42.3 overs as Kohli remained unbeaten on 100* off 111 balls. The India veteran also hit the match-winning four, which also saw him get to his 51st ODI ton. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer also played a crucial knock, smacking 56 runs off 67 balls. The Pakistan bowling department crumbled under pressure against Kohli, as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice.

Initially, a half-century by Saud Shakeel (62) saw Pakistan post 241 in 49.4 overs. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav took a three-wicket haul for India, and Hardik Pandya bagged two dismissals.

Speaking after the match, Kohli said, “To be honest, it feels good to be able to bat in that manner in an important game to seal qualification. Feels good to contribute in a game where we lost Rohit early, had to put in the understanding of what we learnt in the last game. My job was to control the middle overs against the spinners without taking too many risks, towards the end Shreyas accelerated and I got a few boundaries as well. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game. I have a decent understanding of my game, it is about keeping the outside noise away, staying in my space and taking care of my energy levels and thoughts.”