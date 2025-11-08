Pakistan in serious danger of not qualifying for LA Olympics cricket: ICC Board meeting confirms criteria

Cricket’s long wait for an Olympic comeback is finally ending in Los Angeles in 2028. But while fans are already dreaming of a blockbuster event, probably with an India vs Pakistan clash under the Olympic ring, the qualification path is far more tangled than the fantasy. Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha walk past each other after the toss before the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.(HT_PRINT)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that 12 teams will feature across the men’s and women’s T20 events at LA28, with six sides in each competition and 28 matches in total. This structure was formalised at a recent ICC Board meeting in Dubai, alongside broader discussions with the International Olympic Committee on how cricket fits into the multi-sport ecosystem.

How the Olympic qualification will work

The original idea on the table was simple: just pick up the top six teams from the ICC T20I rankings. That proposal has now been shelved. Instead, the ICC Board has opted for a more geographically balanced route.

According to a veteran administrator who attended the recent ICC meetings in Dubai, the broad agreement is that each region or continent will send its top-ranked team, and a global qualifying tournament will decide the final spot. The official described this framework as a roadmap that is more or less frozen, with the finer details to follow in due course, as reported by the Times of India.

In the same context, the ICC’s own media release underlined both the scale and symbolism of LA28 for cricket, stating:

“The Board reviewed the ICC’s ongoing engagement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, as cricket deepens its footprint in the global multisport landscape. At LA28, both men’s and women’s T20 events will feature six teams each, comprising 28 matches in total.”

Why India vs Pakistan clash is still uncertain

On current rankings, a regional cut-off would put India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe), and South Africa (Africa) in a strong position to grab direct berths. The remaining place raises complications around America, whether it goes to the USA as hosts, another American representative, or factors in the West Indies in some form.

For Pakistan, much could depend on ranking trajectories and the design of the global qualifier closer to 2028. And even if both India and Pakistan make it to LA28, group composition and knock-out pathways will determine whether they actually face each other.

Cricket will be on the Olympic stage again. Whether it delivers the dream rivalry, though, will be decided by rankings, regional politics, and one high-stakes qualifier.