‘He can prove to be…’: Pakistan legend Moin Khan's impartial evaluation on son Azam's potential

In a cricket mad country like Pakistan or India, it is difficult for budding cricketers to reach the highest level. However, the introduction of franchise leagues across the world, including Pakistan and India, have made the journey bit easier. For example several cricketers in India have risen through the ranks due to their scintillating show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma being the latest examples. Pakistan legend Moin Khan and son Azam Khan

Similarly Pakistan is filled with such talents in abundance and legendary wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan's son Azam is among the many. Azam, who too is a wicketkeeper-batter just like his father, has made a serious case for himself with his destructive approach. Carrying the reputation of being a pinch hitter, Azam has delivered many such knocks in franchise tournaments, and has also represented his country in the shorter format.

On being asked to his father about Azam's potential, the former Pakistan skipper made an honest evaluation, stating it depends on his sole effort. However, he was quick to add that the talent Azam possess he can be a great asset for Pakistan.

"Even if he's my son or not, this depends on the player's approach, how much of effort he is investing to achieve his goal. So I'm quiet convinced that if you work hard, you'll surely be rewarded.

“But the work should be in the correct direction, there should be sincerity. So Azam is working hard, he performed well in the Canadian league. So I'm confident the amount of talent he has and if he continues this approach, he can prove to be an asset for Pakistan,” said Moeen during an interaction on 2nd innings by Rasheed Shakoor.

Azam has so far made five appearances for Pakistan in T20Is but is yet to get a chance in the 50-over or the longer format. He is currently engaged in the Global T20 Canada 2023, where he represents Mississauga Panthers, where he is also the current leading run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Pakistan national team is engaged in a Test series against Sri Lanka, where former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is handling the glovework. Pakistan is currently leading 1-0 in the two-match series, winning the opening encounter in Galle by four wickets. The second Test is underway.

Apart from Sarfaraz, star batter Mohammad Rizwan is another name, who usually dons the gloves in the limited over formats.

