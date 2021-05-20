Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

With Asia Cup 2021 set to be officially postponed, it is now emerging that the tournament will be played in consecutive years - 2022 and 2023. Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, with Sri Lanka hosting in 2023, reported ESPNcricinfo.

If Asia Cup had gone ahead this year, it would have been a T20 affair in order to give all participating teams a chance to get practice before the T20 World Cup which is to be played in India later this year.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had confirmed that the Asia Cup slated to be held in June this year was likely to be postponed if India managed to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

"Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won't be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June," Mani had told reporters in Karachi during a press conference.

"The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023," he added.

There has not been an Asia Cup after 2018. The tournament planned for 2020 had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. India has managed to win the last two editions of the tournament.