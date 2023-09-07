'Pakistan lucky to get Virat's wicket': Sreesanth's stunning take on Kohli's battle with Afridi in Asia Cup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi demolished the Indian batting attack in the high-voltage clash between the traditional rivals at the Asia Cup. The premier pacer of the Green Army produced two magical deliveries to get rid of India skipper Rohit Sharma and ex-captain Virat Kohli in the rain-curtailed encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. First, Afridi bamboozled Indian skipper Rohit with his trademark inswinger. Afridi demolished the Indian top-order in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan (AFP-ANI)

Afridi then outsmarted Kohli, who played the Pakistani fast bowler onto his stumps. The Pakistani speedster bowled short of length outside off and enticed Kohli to open his blade. The delivery took a wicked inside edge onto the stumps of the batter. Was Afridi lucky in dismissing Kohli? Former Indian fast bowler Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth was convinced that luck favoured the Pakistan pacer during India's campaign opener in Sri Lanka.

'Pakistan were lucky to get Kohli's wicket because…'

"It was unfortunate for India. Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli's wicket because it was an inside edge. I don't count it as a wicket. I know him personally, which is why I know what would have been going through his mind after seeing Pakistan's celebration. I am just waiting for the next India-Pakistan match," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

Shaheen scripted history by becoming the first bowler to clean up batting icons Rohit and Kohli in the same match. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir had also dismissed Rohit and Kohli in the Champions Trophy final in 2017. However, Rohit was trapped LBW while Kohli was caught in the 2017 final. In the 3rd match of the Group A encounter between India and Pakistan at Asia Cup 2023, Kohli perished for 4 while skipper Rohit made 11 off 22 balls.

‘Both Rohit and Kohli looked very good’

"I won't say Rohit Sharma Sharma has always struggled against left-arm pacers. When you are in good form, everything clicks. He started off quite well, hitting flick even off a good ball. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli looked very good. After watching Virat Kohli's cover drive, I thought he would score a century. Just wait for the next match. Let any left-arm pacer come, we will dominate him," Sreesanth added.

