‘Pakistan misguided Bangladesh’: Madan Lal accuses PCB of meddling in BCB case, supports ICC stand

Reactions continue to flood in regarding the monumental withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka beginning next month. After denying ICC’s ultimatum regarding playing in India as per their original schedule or simply not playing at all, Bangladesh made the decision to stick with their guns and step down – a decision for which the repercussions will be felt for a long time. Mohsin Naqvi stands with PCB and ACC officials on the field. (AP)

Former Indian player and 1983 World Cup winner credited the ICC for being firm in their decision, but also held up the Bangladesh Cricket Board for being ‘misguided’ by pressure from Pakistan, and making an error by refusing to walk back their comments.

“ICC has taken a very good decision. Pakistan also misguided them (Bangladesh). Now this is a very big opportunity for Scotland as they will get a lot of exposure. Bangladesh has made a very big mistake,” Lal said to ANI.

Lal had earlier in the week accused Pakistan of ‘instigating’ Bangladesh following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, stoking the flames and coercing the BCB to demand the opportunity to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

“I think it's foolish, I can say that because India is not going to lose anything. Bangladesh is going to lose everything because not participating in such a big tournament from the commercial point of view, Bangladesh is going to be quite a loss,” Lal had said to India Today earlier this week. “I think it's Pakistan instigating them not to participate in this tournament. They just want to bring India down.”

Bangladesh had cited ‘security risks’ to their games in India as the reason for wishing for their games to be moved to Sri Lanka; following this, Bangladesh made demands of the ICC to change their venue, potentially by swapping around with Ireland. However, the ICC board of directors voted against this, and the BCB’s follow-up attempt to take it to the Dispute Resolution Committee also failed.

How much of a role the PCB under Mohsin Naqvi truly played is unclear, with contrasting reports regarding a potential email sent to the ICC by the PCB, as well as whispers of Pakistan standing by Bangladesh to potentially boycott the tournament.