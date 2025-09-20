Pakistan openly flout Asia Cup rules before India match, risk sanctions by once again cancelling press conference

With a little more than 24 hours to go for their high-stakes Super Four clash against India in the Asia Cup 2025, the Pakistan cricket team has once again cancelled their pre-match press conference. The decision mirrors their approach ahead of their previous game against the UAE and comes amid growing scrutiny over the team’s on-field performance and off-field controversies. Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The latest cancellation comes at a time when tensions in the Pakistan camp are reportedly at a boiling point. The team has been under intense pressure since their seven-wicket loss to India in the group stage — a defeat that extended their losing streak against the Men in Blue to six matches in a row.

The already cornered Pakistan team could invite more trouble due to its flouting of tournament rules and regulations, which make it mandatory to hold pre- and post-match press conferences.

According to an India Today report, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought in motivational speaker Dr Raheel to address the squad and help lift team morale before Sunday’s blockbuster in Dubai. The move underlines the psychological toll the ongoing controversy and recent results have had on the side, led by Salman Agha.

The atmosphere has been further complicated by political undertones. Following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, relations between the two nations deteriorated, and the Indian team decided to skip the post-match handshake with Pakistan after their group stage meeting. Pakistan, in turn, boycotted the post-match presentation, a rare occurrence in ICC events.

Tensions have escalated behind closed doors. The PCB formally complained to theICC about match referee Andy Pycroft's role. At one stage, the PCB even threatened to withdraw from the tournament before a behind-the-scenes meeting with Pycroft resulted in a temporary truce.

But the situation took a dramatic twist when the PCB released footage of that meeting — reportedly recorded in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), a restricted zone where cameras and phones are strictly prohibited. The ICC wrote to PCB, demanding an explanation for violating the protocol.

The PCB pushed back, insisting that the recording was within the bounds of ICC guidelines and done with transparency in mind. However, the incident has only deepened the cloud of uncertainty around the team, as they prepare for their most crucial match of the tournament so far.

Despite the swirling drama, match referee Andy Pycroft will return to officiate the Super Four fixture between the two sides on Sunday. All eyes will be on Dubai as Pakistan face a surging Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav, whose team has looked settled and focused — both on and off the field.

For Pakistan, however, the absence of a pre-match press briefing suggests the pressure is not just on the pitch but seeping deep into the corridors of the dressing room.