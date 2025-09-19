Pakistan makes things ugly, gives sharp retort after being punished by ICC for ‘complete disregard of sanctity’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday responded to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its concerns regarding the presence of the team's media manager with a camera during a crucial meeting ahead of Pakistan’s Asia Cup game against the UAE. The Board maintained that the action was well within the approved protocols and no violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code had occurred. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha shares team list with match referee Andy Pycroft(AP)

The latest episode of ICC vs PCB began following an email sent to PCB by ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta on Thursday, which highlighted multiple violations related to the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during a meeting between match referee Andy Pycroft and Pakistan team officials. According to the ICC, the presence of the media manager filming the interaction, which involved Pakistan's coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, breached several rules of the PMOA code.

The ICC email specifically questioned a PCB press release that claimed Pycroft had issued an apology over the incident. The global cricket body clarified that Pycroft had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and not an official apology as the PCB had stated.

In its defence, the PCB clarified that the team’s media manager, being a part of the official squad, was fully authorised to be in the PMOA, and his presence with a camera did not contravene any existing regulations. A source from the PCB told PTI: "The team's media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation."

Moreover, the PCB insisted that protocols existed that allowed media managers to use cameras in the PMOA under specific circumstances. The Board also questioned the ICC’s stance, stating that if any protocols were not followed, it was the ICC's responsibility to verify whether the match referee had reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

"If the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was not followed, the ICC should check with the match referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU."

Despite PCB's stance, sources confirmed that the ICC match official had flagged the matter to the Pakistan team's ACU representative, reported PTI.

The controversy first erupted when Pakistan filed a complaint with the ICC regarding a breach of the ‘Spirit of the Game’ after India’s Suryakumar Yadav failed to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha before their Asia Cup encounter. In its complaint, the PCB alleged that the match referee, Andy Pycroft, had violated protocols by not addressing this issue and asked for his removal from the tournament or from overseeing Pakistan's future matches.

The ICC, however, rejected the PCB’s claims and stood by Pycroft, asserting that the match referee was merely passing on a message from the ACC venue manager, and his actions were within the scope of the tournament’s guidelines.

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns about the oversight of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) during high-profile tournaments like the Asia Cup, and the presence of media personnel in sensitive areas remains a topic of contention.

As the situation develops, both the PCB and ICC are likely to continue to address the matter, with implications for future conduct during international cricket events.