e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cricket / Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gifts match ball to Indian security guard after five-for

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gifts match ball to Indian security guard after five-for

After the end of the match against the Hobart Hurricanes, Haris Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Haris Rauf presents the match ball to Indian security guard.
Haris Rauf presents the match ball to Indian security guard.(Twitter)
         

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the netizens heart after a heartwarming gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

“I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

Rauf is however, yet to feature in international cricket but caught everyone’s attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

tags
top news
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
LIVE | JMM-Cong poised for win in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren says thank you
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
Hemant Soren: Jharkhand CM-in-waiting who loves playing video games
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘No party is untouchable’, says aspiring kingmaker Babulal Marandi
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
‘First class not your right’: Pragya Thakur slammed for delaying flight
BJP lawmaker booked after complaint that he forged OBC certificate
BJP lawmaker booked after complaint that he forged OBC certificate
BS 6 fuel may jack up your petrol, diesel bill. Here’s why
BS 6 fuel may jack up your petrol, diesel bill. Here’s why
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
5 keyboard apps that can enhance your typing experience on Android devices
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news