Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf gifts match ball to Indian security guard after five-for

cricket

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 15:18 IST

Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the netizens heart after a heartwarming gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

“I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

Rauf is however, yet to feature in international cricket but caught everyone’s attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).