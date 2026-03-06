Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza threatens ‘legal action’ after report claims he misbehaved with woman, PCB demands apology

Pakistan seamer Salman Mirza has been embroiled in controversy during the ongoing T20 World Cup, as reports emerged that he had misbehaved with a woman at a hotel in Kandy, Sri Lanka during the Pakistan team’s campaign. Salman Mirza was accused of harassing a woman at a hotel in Kandy. (AFP)

After allegations emerged in recent days, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a definitive statement denying these accusations, releasing a statement supporting Mirza without naming the player. However, the seamer took matters into his own hands, using his Instagram profile to defend his name and condemn what he states to be baseless allegations made in the pursuit of ‘cheap journalism’.

“A absurd News is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of Cheap Journalism. Any Media House can't air any unverified news [sic],” wrote Mirza on an Instagram story on the evening of March 5.

Further, Mirza went on to name the channel and journalist in particular, calling them out and threatening legal action against them. He voiced his anger at the ‘filthy reporting’ and demanded that the government take action against such claims.