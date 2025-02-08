Menu Explore
Pakistan PM assigns ‘real task’ to Rizwan and co for Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai: ‘Not only win CT but also…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 08, 2025 05:55 PM IST

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night, Sharif said the players must give their best against India.

The BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan for CT, and after the ICC mandate, the matches involving India have been shifted to Dubai.

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(REUTERS)

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years," Sharif said.

‘Full confidence that our team’: PAK PM

Sharif expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

He was also thrilled with the new look stadium and the improved facilities and said the stadium now reflects the spirit of Pakistan’s cricketing passion.

"I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy."

Several prominent figures attended the inauguration ceremony, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national men’s cricket team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairmen Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.

At the event, renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig performed for the audience, followed by a stunning fireworks display, a vibrant drum show, and a unique light show.

ICC Champions Trophy
