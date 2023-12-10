Pakistan recall Sajid Khan after spinner Abrar Ahmed ruled out of 1st Test against Australia
AFP |
Dec 10, 2023 07:54 PM IST
Sajid, 30, played the last of his seven Tests against Australia in March 2022 and will fly to Perth to join the team before the match.
Pakistan recalled Sajid Khan after fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed was ruled out of the first Test against Australia with a leg injury, selectors said Sunday. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abrar will remain with the team to receive treatment.
"Ahmed injured his leg around the knee during the tour game and his MRI suggests rest and rehabilitation, which means he will not be available for the first Test," a PCB news release said.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
Abrar will be assessed for the second Test in Melbourne from December 26, it said. The third Test is in Sydney from January 3.
Sajid, 30, played the last of his seven Tests against Australia in March 2022 and will fly to Perth to join the team before the match.
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs