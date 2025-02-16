Pakistan receive major boost ahead of Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, key speedster recovers from injury

Hosts Pakistan have received a significant boost ahead of their ICC Men's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. Pacer Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and is hence available for the opening match of the tournament. As per a report by news agency PTI, the pacer had earlier sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the recently concluded tri-series tournament opener against the Kiwis. Pakistan have received a major boost ahead of CT opener against New Zealand. (AFP)

The speedster has recovered and will be available for selection for Wednesday's fixture against the BlackCaps.

Pakistan are in Group A of the Champions Trophy alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Haris is okay now and the rest given to him after the first match of the Tri-Series has helped him recover well,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

It needs to be mentioned that Haris Rauf remained with the squad despite not being available for the Tri-Series fixture against South Africa and the final against New Zealand. Uncapped speedster Akif Javed was also called upon as a backup for him.

How has Haris Rauf performed in ODIs?

Haris Rauf has taken a total of 83 wickets in 46 ODIs. He also has 110 wickets to his name in 79 T20 internationals.

Earlier, Mohammad Amir expressed his concern regarding Haris Rauf's fitness, saying that if the speedster suffered a side strain, he could be out of action for as long as six weeks.

“If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it’s just stiffness, then that’s different,” said Amir. “If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts,” said Amir, as per GeoSuper.tv.

“I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don’t think he can play the Champions Trophy. I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won’t be able to give his 100 per cent,” he added.

Pakistan will take on India on February 23 in Dubai. The hosts will then play their final group-stage match against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.