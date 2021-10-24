'I didn't mind going for runs': Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi reveals strategy after clinical show against India

Shaheen Afridi rattled the Indian top-order in the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai. The 21-year-old finished his four overs quota with three wickets, while giving away 31 runs.

Such was Afridi's impact with the ball, the Indian batters led by Virat Kohli fought hard to recover and manage a challenging 151/7 on the board.

Afridi opened the contest with some unplayable yorkers coming at a good speed, which led to the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. With the old ball, he went to dismiss skipper Kohli, who was in solid touch and scored 57 off 49 balls.

Sharing insights about his breathtaking show with the ball during the post-innings break, Afridi said the plan was to provide the team with breakthroughs both with the new and old ball, something which fell on place for the 21-year-old.

“Glad I was able to execute the team plan. The plan was pick early wickets and then come back in the death and pick wickets again,” said Afridi.

“I worked hard on my swing yesterday in the nets. It becomes easy for batsmen if it doesn't. I didn't mind going for runs in order to pick up wickets. [On the chase] The new ball will be difficult but the ball is coming onto the bat nicely. Hopefully we'll be able to chase this easily,” the pacer added.

