Pakistan star told to hire Babar Azam as PR for bizarre post on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli two months after T20 World Cup

Pakistan women's cricket team star Nida Dar lauded Team India for winning the T20 World Cup and hailed the contributions of legendary cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who announced their T20I retirements after the tournament. But the problem was that the post came two months and a week later. India's Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

India had won the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa by 7 runs in a nerve-wracking final in Barbados on June 29, bringing an end to their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title. Minutes after India's triumph, Kohli, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 76 off 59 balls in the final, announced his T20I retirement.

As the Indian fans were juggling between the mixed emotions of celebrating a World Cup victory and biding goodbye to a legend of the format, India captain Rohit Sharma dropped another bombshell. He joined Kohli in biding adieu to T20Is. In less than an hour, two of India's greatest white-ball cricketers announced that they would not be featuring in the shortest format anymore.

The cricket fraternity flocked to social media as India celebrated the World Cup and Rohit and Kohli's achievements. In that context, Nida's post was nothing unusual. In fact, there were many such posts from current and former cricketers across the globe. But the problem was her timing.

For some strange reason, the veteran of 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is decided to drop a tweet on India's T20 World Cup win and the T20I retirement of Rohit and Kohli more than two months later.

The Pakistan women's team captain tweet landed on Wednesday night (September 4). It had photos of Rohit and Kohli smiling with the T20 World Cup trophy and another one of head coach Rahul Dravid, who too had completed his journey with Team India.

"Congrats to India on winning the @T20WorldCup 2024! 🏆A special shoutout to @ImRo45 @imVkohli for their immense contributions to world cricket. Your leadership, skill, and dedication have inspired millions around the world. Happy retirement, legends! and head coach Rahul Dravid," Nida's post read.

The post was deleted on Thursday.

Needless to say, Nida was severely trolled for her late post. There were memes teasing Pakistan's internet speed. Some wanted to know who manages Nida's social media accounts.

Nida recently lost her T20I captaincy to Fatima Sana for the T20 World Cup 2024 set to take place in the UAE next month. Nida, however, will lead the spin attack of the Pakistan side.

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.