Pakistan Super League players foil fresh approach by bookies: PCB official

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official revealed that two of the country’s cricketers have recently been approached by a bookmaker, during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 tournament.

The official, according to ANI, said that the two cricketers were targeted by the bookmaker using social media websites. The cricketers immediately exported the approach to the national cricket board.

“A couple of players were approached through social media apps but they did not respond to the bookie and reported the matter to us.We are watching out for the culprits,” the official was quoted as saying by the PCB.

The approach to the two cricketers this year is yet another episode in the T20 League organised by PCB, which was hit by spot-fixing scandal last year leading to suspension of several players.

Pakistani cricketers Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were handed five-year bans after they were found guilty in the spot-fixing scandal in PSL 2017.

Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for 12 and two months respectively, and the PCB is currently probing the involvement of Nasir Jamshed for his role in the scandal.

Recently, Shahzaib Hasan was handed a one-year suspension as well as a fine of Rs 1 million after he was found to have breached three clauses of PCB’s code of conduct for players.