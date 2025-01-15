Menu Explore
Pakistan take shocking gamble, name injured star for Champions Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 15, 2025 09:43 PM IST

PCB is yet to officially announce their squad, which will likely comprise stars like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Nasim Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan

Pakistan and India remain the only teams yet to name their Champions Trophy squad, despite January being set as the deadline date by the ICC to submit the provisional squad. However, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors are all set to take a huge gamble by naming injured Saim Ayub for the tournament.

Pakistan celebrates a wicket during the third ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024(AP)
Pakistan celebrates a wicket during the third ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024(AP)

According to a report in the PTI, while PCB is yet to officially announce their 15-member squad, which will likely comprise premier stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Nasim Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, an insider said that the selectors have named opener Saim, who is recuperating from a right ankle injury.

The selection committee believe that even if the youngster doesn't recover in time to play the ICC showpiece he can be replaced by another player. Notably, ICC will allow all teams to make changes to their provisional squad until February 13.

Saim Ayub recuperating in London

The report further said that Saim is currently in London on PCB expenses and final reports of the examination done by two high-profile orthopaedic sports surgeons are awaited.

“The reason for Saim still remaining in London is if the doctors recommend, he can do his rehabilitation with them there and the doctors can also keep a close watch on his progress.

“But if the doctors inform the board this week, on the basis of the final test results, that he can rehabilitate in Lahore, Saim will return to the High Performance Centre here,” the insider said.

The selectors are optimistic that Saim will be able to recover in time for the Champions Trophy, which will begin in Karachi on February 19. He has been Pakistan's most improved and consistent ODI batter in recent times. His two hundreds in the three-match one-day series in South Africa showcased Saim’s growing reputation as a fluent and quick scoring opener.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
See More
