Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi 25oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 13, 2024 2:36 PM IST
    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score, Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024
    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score, Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024

    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : ICC Academy, Dubai

    Pakistan Under-19 squad -
    Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Usman Khan, Saad Baig, Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Riaz Ullah, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Mohammad Ahmed, Hassan Khan
    United Arab Emirates Under-19 squad -
    Akshat Rai, Yayin Rai, Karan Dhiman, Aryan Saxena, Rayan Khan, Ethan D'souza, Madhav Manoj, Uddish Suri, Harsh Desai, Ali Asgar Shums, Rachit Ghosh    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024

    Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Match Details
    Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 between Pakistan Under-19 and United Arab Emirates Under-19 to be held at ICC Academy, Dubai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Pakistan Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score: Match 1 of Afghanistan Under-19 and Pakistan Under-19 tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes