Pakistan unlikely to change stance on India tie; fate of future T20 World Cup knockout game also with government: Report

Pakistan are unlikely to change their stance regarding the T20 World Cup Group A match against India in Colombo on February 15, and it seems increasingly likely that there will be no contest between the teams two weeks from now. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all but set to comply with the government's guidelines. It is worth noting that the Government of Pakistan announced on Sunday that the team would not take the field against arch-rival India. The match between India and Pakistan was scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. (AP)

No exact reason was given for the same, but it is believed that the call was taken to express solidarity with Bangladesh after they were ousted from the tournament and replaced by Scotland. Earlier, the ICC was forced to take such a decision after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India due to security concerns.

When the Pakistan government called for a boycott of the India match, nothing was said about what would happen if the two teams met again in the semi-finals or the final. However, according to PTI, the future of the potential knockout game also depends on the Pakistan government, and the team will only take the field if they are given the necessary permission.

Also Read: Bangladesh solidarity only a disguise: Pakistan’s reckless obsession with India threatens to bury their own cricket While the government has made the decision clear, it has been learnt that the PCB are yet to formally communicate the same to the ICC. On Sunday night, the apex body issued its own statement, urging the PCB to reconsider its stance and consider the long-term implications.

If Pakistan doesn't play India, the latter would be awarded two points due to a forfeiture. Pakistan's net run rate would also be severely impacted, as it will be calculated under the 16.10.9 clause of the playing conditions.

Both India and Pakistan are in Group A, and their match was to be played at a neutral venue under the pre-signed agreement between the ICC, PCB, and the BCCI. Since the PCB are clearly defying the guidelines, they can be sanctioned by the world body.

What did Salman Ali Agha say? The Pakistan team, led by Salman Ali Agha, left for Colombo on Monday evening. Before heading to the airport, the skipper spoke to the media, where he opened up about the decision not to play against India.

"We are players contracted to the Board, and whatever decision our government and Board have taken, all the players are on board with it," he said.

He added that the tournament wasn't just about playing against India, and the plan remains to win the entire thing.

"We have three other group matches, so we will try to win all of them and qualify for the next round," he said.

Both India and Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday, February 7, against the USA and the Netherlands, respectively. Before this, the two teams will play a warm-up match on the same day (February 4) against South Africa and Ireland, respectively.