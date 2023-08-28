Pakistan unveil new kit for ICC ODI World Cup 2023. See pics

After reaching the T20 World Cup final last year, Pakistan cricket team will be gunning for glory at the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 onwards. The Pakistan Cricket Board decided to gear up for the tournament with a new Jersey. Naming it as their 'Star Nation Jersey', the PCB revealed the news on Monday, ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 opener vs Nepal on Wednesday.

In a statement, PCB explained the jersey's design. "The Star Nation Jersey signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters. Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolises brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast", said the board. The jersey is available for pre-order on PCB's official online store.

Meanwhile, Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, said, "The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits."

Usman Waheed, Director of PCB's Commercial, said, "The Star Nation Jersey isn't just a uniform; it's a canvas woven with stories, sacrifices, and triumphs. Each star on this jersey represents the unwavering support of our fans and the radiant legacy of our cricketing heroes. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure that donning this jersey will instill profound pride in every Pakistani."

Pakistan have won the ODI World Cup once, in 1992, under the captaincy of Imran Khan, when they defeated England in the final, in Melbourne. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, Pakistan were captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, and failed to reach the semi-finals. They also lost to arch-rivals India in Manchester. Pakistan will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6, and their match against India will be on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

