Pakistan use gigantic fans, industrial heaters to cripple England's Bazball in never-before-seen pitch tactics

The ongoing three-match Test series between Pakistan and England, stands level at 1-1, and the series decider is all set to be played at Rawalpindi, beginning October 24. England won the first Test after conceding more than 550 runs in the first innings, however, Pakistan made a roaring comeback in the second Test, which was played on the same Multan pitch. The 22-yards surface in the second Test offered way more turn, and England batters, had no answers to questions asked by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali. Pakistan's players warm up during a practice session ahead of their third and last Test cricket match against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 21, 2024. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

Now, it looks like, Pakistan have finally found a way to beat England at home. Going by the viral images on the internet, the Pakistan management has opted to go for a turning track for the third and final Test as well. The viral images on X (formerly Twitter), show the Pakistan management using six patio heaters, two industrial fans and two giant windbreaks. This all is being done in an effort to transform the Rawalpindi pitch into the same raging turner that helped them run through England in Multan.

Earlier, Pakistan management had deployed fans to accelerate the deterioration of the pitch in Multan for the second Test. This all was done to create a surface that would offer some kind of assistance to the spinners.

As per The Guardian, on Sunday, three gas-fuelled patio heaters were positioned at each end of the pitch to get the air as hot as possible. Even a giant fan was placed behind them to send the air rolling across the surface, in order to dry the wicket.

Turning track pays off well for Pakistan in the second Test

Having a turning track for the second Test proved a good decision as Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs to level the three-match series. Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan took all 20 wickets.

After the win, Pakistan captain Shan Masood said, "It was a team effort. I’m happy to give credit to everyone involved in deciding conditions. We have to decide what is best for Pakistan cricket and implement that.”

After the match, Shan Masood had expressed his desire to see a turning wicket for the crucial third and final Test against England.

"I would like a turning pitch. I don’t know if I’ve seen a turner in Rawalpindi – that’s an issue. We’re still hoping that the sun can play its part and the wicket can be on the drier side. I think the groundsmen are already there working on it," said Shan Masood.

After Pakistan lost the opening Test, the management and selectors dropped experienced pros such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. However, a reasonably young lineup, managed to get the better of England.