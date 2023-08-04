'Pakistan used to choke against India': Waqar Younis fires outright 'World Cup' warning to Rohit Sharma and Co.

Breaking Pakistan's World Cup jinx against arch-rivals India in 2021, Babar Azam masterminded a path-breaking win for his side as the Green Army registered their first-ever win over the Men In Blue at the grandest stages of them all. Pakistan finally defeated India in its 13th attempt at the World Cup. With Babar already leading a new dawn in Pakistan cricket, legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis is convinced that they will enter World Cup 2023 as strong title contenders. Waqar admitted that Pakistan used to choke against India in ICC events.(AP-Getty Images)

Sharing his views about Pakistan's star-studded squad for the ODI World Cup in India, ex-Pakistani skipper Younis recalled that the Green Army used to remain under the pump during Indo-Pak clashes. Younis, who made his international debut alongside legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar in 1989, also claimed that ‘match pressure’ of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan was never a 'big concern' during his playing days. Nicknamed the Burewala Express, the legendary fast bowler admitted that Pakistan used to choke against India in ICC events.

'We used to choke against India'

"In our times, the pressure wasn't that of a big concern as what it seems right now. The lesser you play against a team, that too against a big team - so whenever you'll play them, especially if it is Pakistan and India, the pressure would be immense and tripled. Pressure is always high, but maybe in our times, it was comparatively lesser because we used to play lots of cricket in my early days. But then again, in World Cup, we used to choke against India. Nonetheless, as I said, players these days are handling the pressure definitely better. These match-winners, which I mentioned earlier, they'll win us the game," Younis told Cricket Pakistan.

After losing the epic 2021 World Cup encounter, India avenged its heartbreaking defeat a year later in Australia. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, Team India outclassed Pakistan in a final-ball thriller at the 2022 World Cup. Waqar, who captained Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, has also named four game-changers, who can propel Babar and Co. to glory in the upcoming ICC event in India.

'Babar, Shaheen and Fakhar can do wonders'

"Pakistan team have handled pressure in a better way in the recent past. In my opinion, it doesn't matter wherever you play, irrespective of whether in India or Pakistan, if you have your process in check and are executing your skills and plans sufficiently well, so I don't think so we have any issue. We have match-winners, we have individuals that can win you matches single-handedly, including Babar himself, Shaheen - Fakhar can do wonders, then, of course, we have seen Imam playing great innings, so all-in-all, Pakistan has all the resources definitely, now it's just the matter of putting things together and handling pressure," Waqar said.

Verdict on Pakistan’s World Cup participation soon

Pakistan are yet to confirm its participation in the upcoming World Cup to be held in India. As per the latest developments, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer is seeking the government’s permission for the men's team's participation in the India World Cup. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to make the final call after receiving recommendations from a 14-member panel. Zaka Asharaf, who is heading Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) management committee, met a high-level panel formed by the Pakistan Prime Minister on Thursday.

