Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Head smashes fifty, AUS off to a flying start in Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: A 32-ball fifty from Travis Head gave Australia a blistering start after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI in Lahore today. With Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar testing positive for Covid-19, Australia have handed debuts to Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis. There are two debutants for Pakistan as well as Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zahid Mahmood receive their maiden ODI caps. Australia had won the three-match Test 1-0.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (Captain), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson