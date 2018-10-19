Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4, Abu Dhabi: Live score and updates

Pakistan are on top, Australia have a battle in their hands. Abbas and Yasir and the rest have 9 wickets to take to seal the series. Australia need to bat and then some more and hope for some luck to go their way. This pitch has bounce and it has turn, it is not going to be easy, but Paine’s men have done it once in Dubai, can they repeat the feat?

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 11:48 IST