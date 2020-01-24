Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Mahmudullah decides to bat first after winning toss
cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:03 IST
Bangladesh cricket captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Friday. Pakistan handed Twenty20 caps to opener Ahsan Ali and pacer Haris Rauf as they seek to hang on to their world number one rankings. If Pakistan lose any of the three matches they will lose their top spot to Australia.
The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore, on Saturday and Monday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
