Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Mahmudullah decides to bat first after winning toss

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: Mahmudullah decides to bat first after winning toss

Pakistan handed Twenty20 caps to opener Ahsan Ali and pacer Haris Rauf as they seek to hang on to their world number one rankings. If Pakistan lose any of the three matches they will lose their top spot to Australia.

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2020 15:03 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Lahore
The cricket team captains Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad pose with T20 series 2020 trophy, during an unveiling ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Pakistan January 23, 2020.
The cricket team captains Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Mahmudullah Riyad pose with T20 series 2020 trophy, during an unveiling ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Pakistan January 23, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Bangladesh cricket captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Friday. Pakistan handed Twenty20 caps to opener Ahsan Ali and pacer Haris Rauf as they seek to hang on to their world number one rankings. If Pakistan lose any of the three matches they will lose their top spot to Australia.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE & UPDATES: PAK vs BAN - 1st T20I

The remaining two matches will also be played in Lahore, on Saturday and Monday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

