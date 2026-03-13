Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: PAK look for bounce-back after humiliating loss in opener, but spirited BAN hungry

Live

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Nahid Rana took a five-fer for Bangladesh in the opening ODI.

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: The first ODI of this three match series provided Pakistan with a look at what can happen if everything goes wrong. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium saw the Tigers run riot in the first innings, bowling out Pakistan for just 114. Nahid Rana was the star with five wickets to his name as Bangladesh made good use of a spicy pitch with plenty in it to make quick work of the Pakistan batting – which, while containing plenty of debutants, still had plenty of experienced batters who would have expected better from themselves. In response, the bowling led by skipper Shaheen Afridi had a massive uphill climb, and was never in the picture: the same pitch that looked like a minefield in the first innings was hardly brought into play as Bangladesh coasted to a win. A strong first result for Mehidy Hasan Miraz's team, which has plenty of quality up and down th elineup to cause damage, and has a point to prove themselves after failing to play at the T20 World Cup against the players' own wishes. In the second ODI, Bangladesh have the opportunity to wrap up a quick series win against out-of-sorts Pakistan. It should be more of the same in Mirpur, with a lively pitch and plenty for the bowlers – with a little bit of weather in the air as well. Squads: Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Saad Masood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana ...Read More

