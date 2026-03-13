Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: PAK look for bounce-back after humiliating loss in opener, but spirited BAN hungry
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Pakistan were blown apart by Bangladesh in Mirpur in the first ODI, bowled out for 114 and then seeing the total chased down in 15 overs. It was a humbling loss, and something brave will be needed now.
- 14 Mins agoRauf to replace Wasim?
- 21 Mins agoLowest all-out total
- 32 Mins agoBangladesh lead 1-0
- 43 Mins agoPakistan squad
- 52 Mins agoBangladesh squad
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: The first ODI of this three match series provided Pakistan with a look at what can happen if everything goes wrong. The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium saw the Tigers run riot in the first innings, bowling out Pakistan for just 114. Nahid Rana was the star with five wickets to his name as Bangladesh made good use of a spicy pitch with plenty in it to make quick work of the Pakistan batting – which, while containing plenty of debutants, still had plenty of experienced batters who would have expected better from themselves....Read More
In response, the bowling led by skipper Shaheen Afridi had a massive uphill climb, and was never in the picture: the same pitch that looked like a minefield in the first innings was hardly brought into play as Bangladesh coasted to a win. A strong first result for Mehidy Hasan Miraz's team, which has plenty of quality up and down th elineup to cause damage, and has a point to prove themselves after failing to play at the T20 World Cup against the players' own wishes.
In the second ODI, Bangladesh have the opportunity to wrap up a quick series win against out-of-sorts Pakistan. It should be more of the same in Mirpur, with a lively pitch and plenty for the bowlers – with a little bit of weather in the air as well.
Squads:
Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Shamyl Hussain, Saad Masood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Bangladesh squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rauf to replace Wasim?
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Wasim could be dropped for today's game. He leaked 24 runs in 3.1 overs in the first ODI, and is expected to be replaced by Rauf.
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Lowest all-out total
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: In the first ODI, Pakistan's 114 turned out to be their lowest all-out total vs Bangladesh. Their previous lowest was 161 in Northampton in the 1999 World Cup.
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh lead 1-0
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh won the first ODI by eight wickets. Chasing 115 runs, the hosts cruised to 115/2 in 151 overs, courtesy of Tanzid Hasan's unbeaten 42-ball 67*. Initially, Nahid Rana's 4/24 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 3/29 saw Pakistan get bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs.
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Pakistan squad
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh squad
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Score: The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series continues after the Tigers roared in the first match, winning by chasing down 115 inside 15 overs. It was a statement of intent against a Pakistan team that continues to slip – and a response will be needed.