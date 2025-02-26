Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

Defending champions Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in an inconsequential tie on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground. After suffering a group-stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy, both teams will play for pride. This will also be the penultimate game of Group A, with India set to take on New Zealand in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy on Thursday.(PTI)

Pakistan's embarrassing fate was sealed in five days. They lost against New Zealand in the tournament opener last week in Karachi, before India left them on the brink last Sunday with a six-wicket win in Dubai. Their exit was officially confirmed on Monday after Bangladesh lost their second game in the tournament against the Black Caps. They had earlier lost to India in their opener in Dubai.

Unfortunately, Pakistan and Bangladesh might incur a soggy farewell in Rawalpindi. The venue received persistent rain on Tuesday, which saw the Australia-South Africa game get abandoned without a toss. Thursday has a similar forecast.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.

Here are all the live streaming details for Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Wednesday, February 26. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The live streaming for Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group A match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.