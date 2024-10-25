Pakistan vs England Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM

Live
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day 2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 AM
Day 1 Highlights :
- Referral 1 (11.3 ovs): Pakistan against B Duckett (LBW) Successful (ENG: 3, PAK: 2)
- England 50/0 in 11.6 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between Z Crawley (27) and B Duckett (20)
- Drinks: England 57/1 in 16.0 overs
- Referral 2 (18.5 ovs): O Pope against Pakistan (LBW) Successful (ENG: 2, PAK: 2)
- England 70/2: O Pope lbw b Sajid Khan 3(14)
- B Duckett 12th Test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- England 100/5 in 27.0 overs
- Lunch: England 110/5 in 30.0 overs
- England 150/6 in 42.0 overs
- Drinks: England 158/6 in 47.0 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 108 balls between J Smith (32) and G Atkinson (19)
- J Smith 4th Test fifty: 50 runs in 94 balls (3x4) (2x6)
- England 205/6 in 56.3 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 105 off 159 balls between J Smith (66) and G Atkinson (39)
- Tea: England 244/8 in 63.0 overs
- Referral 3 (64.4 ovs): Pakistan against R Ahmed (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 1)
- England 250/8 in 65.1 overs
- Referral 4 (68.1 ovs): Pakistan against J Leach (Caught) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 0)
- Innings Break: England 267/10 in 68.2 overs
- Referral 1 (6.1 ovs): S Ayub against England (Caught) Successful (ENG: 3, PAK: 3)
- Referral 2 (9.3 ovs): A Shafique against England (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 3, PAK: 2)
- Drinks: Pakistan 43/1 in 12.0 overs
- Referral 3 (14.6 ovs): S Shakeel against England (Caught) Successful (ENG: 3, PAK: 2)
- Pakistan 50/3 in 15.2 overs
- Stumps: Pakistan 73/3 in 23.0 overs
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.