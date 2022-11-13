Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Final : When and Where to Watch PAK vs ENG live on TV and online

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Final : When and Where to Watch PAK vs ENG live on TV and online

cricket
Published on Nov 13, 2022 07:30 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 Final : Check full details on when, where and how to watch PAK vs ENG final match

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming T20 World Cup Final
ByHT Sports Desk

The T20 World Cup has reached its climax as Pakistan and England face off in the final on Sunday. Pakistan is on an invincible run after winning four consecutive matches to cruise into the final while England won its last three matches, to make the cut. Both nations have won the trophy once each, Pakistan lifted it in 2009 while England clinched the crown of world champions in 2010.

Babar Azam and Co. have resolved some of their key issues which had plagued them in the group stages. Their middle order looks revitalised and premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is bowling well too. Captain Babar was facing a wretched form but he bounced back with a half century in the all important semi-final. In the final, Pakistan will heavily rely on its pace battery aided by spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz to curtail the England batters.

ALSO READ: 'Aap IPL khelte hain, tab workload nahi hota? India ke liye hi kyun hota hai?': Gavaskar lashes out at Team India stars

On the other hand, England have got the perfect opening pair in captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, both of whom are among the top 10 highest run scorers in the tournament. The presence of power hitters Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali further adds to the firepower of the English team. In Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, England have got two great all-rounders too which makes them a very balanced side.

The upcoming summit clash has drawn comparisons with 1992 ODI World Cup where Imran Khan led Pakistan had beaten England in the final to lift their maiden ICC World Cup Trophy. While Babar led Pakistan will draw inspiration from the historic achievement, Buttler and Co. will look to turn the tables this time.

Here are the live streaming details for the final match between Pakistan and England

When will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Where will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match be played?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match start?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match in India?

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
t20 world cup pakistan cricket team england cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP