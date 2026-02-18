Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: PAK enter must-win game on verge of elimination, NAM to play spoilsport

Live

Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup:

Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: There remains only one spot up for grabs in the Super 8 stage of this T20 World Cup, and this game will decide whether it is Pakistan making it through to the next round – or if for the second tournament in a row, the USA manage to beat them to the punch, eliminating them from contention. Pakistan are in control of their own fate and know that a victory over Namibia will be enough to see them through to the Super 8 stage. With Namibia winless, this should be a pretty straightforward task – but Pakistan have the habit of complicating things for themselves. With an NRR much worse than that of the USA, a loss will ensure that the USA progress at their expense. Pakistan were trounced thoroughly by India in their rivalry match in the previous group stage match, losing by 61 runs as they never came to the party. While they did get past USA with ease, it is that initial scare against Netherlands, early in the tournament, where Pakistan were lucky not to lose – getting away with a late dropped catch as the middle order fell apart. Namibia are the kind of opposition who, with three losses in three games, have nothing to fear and nothing to lose. They have the ability to go out onto the Colombo surface and play without any inhibitions and to their full potential, capable of putting up the kind of fight that could really scare Pakistan. It’s a simple equation, and Pakistan are certainly favourites – but this could become very, very interesting. ...Read More

