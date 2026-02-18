Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: PAK enter must-win game on verge of elimination, NAM to play spoilsport
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Pakistan are one win away from booking their spot in the Super 8 stage, but have a tricky roadblock in the form of Namibia, who could really put the cat amongst the pigeons.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: There remains only one spot up for grabs in the Super 8 stage of this T20 World Cup, and this game will decide whether it is Pakistan making it through to the next round – or if for the second tournament in a row, the USA manage to beat them to the punch, eliminating them from contention....Read More
Pakistan are in control of their own fate and know that a victory over Namibia will be enough to see them through to the Super 8 stage. With Namibia winless, this should be a pretty straightforward task – but Pakistan have the habit of complicating things for themselves. With an NRR much worse than that of the USA, a loss will ensure that the USA progress at their expense.
Pakistan were trounced thoroughly by India in their rivalry match in the previous group stage match, losing by 61 runs as they never came to the party. While they did get past USA with ease, it is that initial scare against Netherlands, early in the tournament, where Pakistan were lucky not to lose – getting away with a late dropped catch as the middle order fell apart.
Namibia are the kind of opposition who, with three losses in three games, have nothing to fear and nothing to lose. They have the ability to go out onto the Colombo surface and play without any inhibitions and to their full potential, capable of putting up the kind of fight that could really scare Pakistan.
It’s a simple equation, and Pakistan are certainly favourites – but this could become very, very interesting.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: Namibia winless, but hungry to prove a point
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: Namibia haven't managed to get on the board just yet in the tournament, losing all their games thus far. But they won't want to go back home with four losses to their names – a source of inspiration might be Nepal, who yesterday won their last game after losing their first 3. With nothing at stake, Namibia have the chance to go hell-for-leather, something which is rare for associate teams – and that is never an opponent anybody wants to run into.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan and USA tied on 4 points
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: In Group A with two matches left, USA have ended up on 4 points with two wins and two losses. Pakistan, with a game in hand, are also on 4 points, having beaten Netherlands and USA, but being demolished by India. That heavy loss leaves them with a NRR of -0.403, while USA sit on +0.788.
One of the two teams will progress – it's in Pakistan's hands whether they make it through.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: With seven out of eight spots in the Super 8 booked, it comes down to either Pakistan or the USA emerging from Group A. Tied on points, a win for Pakistan today will be enough to send them through – but if spirited Namibia manage to pull off an upset, wow, this tournament will truly come alive. Big implications for this one, stay tuned.