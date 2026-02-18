Colombo weather report: Washout nightmare looms over do-or-die Namibia clash; what it means for Pakistan’s Super 8 hopes

A heavy defeat to India last Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium did more than dent Pakistan’s pride, it exposed the widening gap in the rivalry and left them staring at a second consecutive group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup. Pakistan, however, remain in contention for a Super 8 berth. A win against Namibia in their final Group A fixture at the SSC Stadium on Wednesday will seal qualification. But a looming rain threat has added fresh uncertainty to the must-win clash. Pakistan's players during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo (PTI)

Pakistan return to the SSC Stadium, where they won their opening two matches against the USA and the Netherlands. Their outing at the R Premadasa, however, was forgettable, with India scripting a 61-run victory to extend their head-to-head dominance to 8-1 in T20 World Cups.

The defeat pushed Pakistan to third in the points table, behind the USA, who have beaten Namibia, Pakistan and the Netherlands, with their only loss coming against India. Although both teams are level on points, Pakistan trail due to an inferior net run rate.

With the USA currently on four points, Pakistan need a win against Namibia, who are yet to open their account, to secure passage to the Super 8. However, the weather could complicate matters.

According to meteorological forecasts, rain is expected in Colombo on Wednesday afternoon. The probability stands at 60% at 1 pm, rises to 70% at 2 pm and peaks at 90% by 3 pm, the scheduled start time. While the chances ease later in the evening, the possibility of a washout remains significant.

What happens in case of a washout? If there are delays, match officials must ensure the contest concludes by 7:10 pm, the official cut-off time, which includes a 60-minute buffer. As per ICC Playing Conditions for the 2026 T20 World Cup, a minimum of five overs per side is required to constitute a result in group-stage matches.

“Save for circumstances where a match is awarded to a team as a consequence of the opposing team’s refusal to play, all matches in which both teams have not had an opportunity of batting for a minimum of five overs shall be declared a No Result,” the regulations state.

There are no reserve days for group-stage matches. In the event of a washout, both teams would share a point. That scenario would take Pakistan to 5 points, enough to leapfrog the USA despite an inferior net run rate and secure second place in the group.