Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 1, live score and commentary: NZ bat

The series is delicately poised at 1-1 after Pakistan drew level in the second test with a comprehensive win in Dubai. Inspired by Yasir Shah, the Men in Green banished the demons of the first Test in Abu Dhabi where a late collapse handed the win to New Zealand. Pakistan now though have a chance to right the wrongs of the first Test when they return to the venue. The Third Test between Pakistan and New Zealand also offers a chance for Yasir Shah to become the fastest man to take 200 wickets in the format. The Kiwis on the other hand will be looking to play him slightly better to give themselves a chance of winning the match and the series.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 10:34 IST