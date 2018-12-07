Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan face New Zealand on Day 5 of their third Test match in Abu Dhabi.

cricket Updated: Dec 07, 2018 12:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pakistan vs New Zealand,Live Cricket Score,Live
Pakistan vs New Zealand: New Zealand face Pakistan on Day 5 of their third Test encounter in Abu Dhabi.(AFP)

Live Updates: Kane Williamson cracked an unbeaten century as New Zealand took a valuable 198-run lead against Pakistan on day four of the third and final Test. Williamson was not out on 139 off 282 balls having batted through the day, with middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls keeping him company on 90 as New Zealand reached 272-4 at stumps to swing the deciding test in their favour.The teams are tied 1-1 in the three-match series.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:10 IST

tags

more from cricket