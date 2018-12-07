Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 5

Live Updates: Kane Williamson cracked an unbeaten century as New Zealand took a valuable 198-run lead against Pakistan on day four of the third and final Test. Williamson was not out on 139 off 282 balls having batted through the day, with middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls keeping him company on 90 as New Zealand reached 272-4 at stumps to swing the deciding test in their favour.The teams are tied 1-1 in the three-match series.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:10 IST