Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 1: When and Where to Watch PAK vs NZ online and TV

Pakistan vs New Zealand semi-final 1, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Co. will be eager to make the most of the lifeline the Netherlands gave at the business end of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. South Africa's embarrassing trounce at the hands of the Dutch side helped Pakistan revive their World Cup campaign. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer side battled past Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final to set a date with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Runners-up in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, Williamson-led New Zealand will meet Babar's Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC event at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. Interestingly, Pakistan and New Zealand are the two teams who are yet to register a defeat at the SCG in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Black Caps have suffered 5 defeats and secured 3 wins in their last 8 semi-final appearances at the T20 World Cup. The Kiwis have lost all of their previous three World Cup finals.

Here are the live streaming details for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final 1 between Pakistan and New Zealand:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 will be played on Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 match be played?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 match start?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 in India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final 1 will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

