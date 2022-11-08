Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022: PAK vs NZ head-to-head record and form guide

Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to square-off in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup on November 09, Wednesday. Both teams had made it to the semi-final stage in last year's World Cup as well, with New Zealand reaching the final while Pakistan bowing out after losing to eventual champions Australia.

The semi-final match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan will bank on its pace battery that is resurging after their premier bowler Shaheen Afridi returned to form with wickets against Bangladesh. Pakistan's middle-order has also shown signs of improvement in past few games. However, slow start by their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan remains a worry for the 2009 champions. Captain Babar Azam is also struggling with his form which might haunt the team in the semi-final.

For New Zealand, batter Glenn Phillips has been the star in their batting department. He amassed 195 runs in four matches in the Super 12 stage. In bowling, spinner Mitchell Santner has been the key as he has picked eight wickets in four matches. Overall, New Zealand looks quite a balanced team with some great power-hitters too.

Pakistan have a better head-to-head record against New Zealand. But in T20Is, past records won't matter a lot as the best performing team on the day will win. However, past records do provide a psychological edge.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD OVERALL(in T20Is) :

Matches: 28

Pakistan wins: 17

New Zealand wins: 11

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD T20 WORLD CUP:

Matches: 6

Pakistan wins: 4

New Zealand wins: 2

LAST 5 MEETINGS:

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN, 2nd Match: PAK 149/4 beat NZ 147/8 by 6 wickets

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN, 4th Match: NZ 131/1 beat PAK 130/7 by 9 wickets

New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN, Final: PAK 168/5 beat NZ 163/7 by 5 wickets

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan L, L, W, W, W (last five completed T20I matches)

Babar Azam-led Pakistan had a terrible start to their World Cup campaign as they lost their initial two matches against India and Zimbabwe. But the Asian cricket giants peaked at the right moment, winning three matches consecutively in the Super 12 stage to sneak into the semi-final.

New Zealand W, (NR), W, L, W (last five completed T20I matches)

Kane Williamson's New Zealand won three matches, lost one while one match got abandoned during their campaign in the Super 12 stage. They lost to England in the Super 12 round while their match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. The Kiwis won against Australia, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

