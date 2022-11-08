'Mate, if you can score 10 centuries per year going forward...': Brett Lee's message for Virat Kohli, shares his 'dream'

Virat Kohli is back at the top of his game. Since returning to top-flight cricket after his deserved break in the Asia Cup, Kohli is back to being at his prolific best. And if his return to form in the Asia Cup, where he was the leading run-scorer of the tournament was the first sign of the return for King Kohli, the former India captain has continued to display the same touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With three half-centuries from five matches, he leads the run charts with 246 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 123, and having recently turned 34, Kohli just seems to be starting.

Kohli has fans worldwide, those who backed him even during his lean phase. One of them is former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who has made a couple of huge predictions about the star India batter. Highly impressed by Kohli's second-coming, Lee believes that if the India batter can keep his fitness and routine intact, there is no reason why he can't match the great Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries.

"I am just looking at the stats. Now the numbers tell me that you've got 71 international hundreds to your name. I think that with your work ethic and your fitness, I reckon you can play for at least another 3-4 years in all three formats. If we look at an average of let's say, 10 hundreds per year, it could mean that India could win the World Cup in 50-overs next year. You will be a big part of course, scoring hundreds," Lee said in his official YouTube channel.

If Kohli can indeed last as long as long as Lee expects him to, he can certainly get close to, if not break, the legendary Tendulkar's gigantic feat. Besides, Lee reckons Kohli will have a huge part to play for India during the 50-over World Cup campaign next year, which the Men in Blue will have an eye. The last time the 50-over World Cup was played in India was in 2011, when India eventually lifted the trophy. The T20 World Cup was also held in India in 2016 where the hosts finished semi-finalists. Next year though, Lee believes things can be a lot different.

"Around the age when most cricketers start to wind down at 34 - their eyes might be getting a little dodgy, their reflexes aren't as quick or sharp. I think that with your training, preparation and fitness, your career is just beginning. I am going to put you down for another 4-5 more years and what excites me is that at 71 hundreds to your name, I believe you can be the person that gets 100 hundreds for your country. Mate, you play another 3-4 year, score 10 hundreds a year going forward... that will set you apart from the rest. I have that dream for you," Lee added.

