Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ Live

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 14, 2025 06:21 AM IST

New Zealand reached the final after two consecutive wins but Pakistan go into it on the back of a record chase. 

Pakistan broke the record for their highest succesfull run chase in ODIs and captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha played the innings of their lifetime to get the hosts to the final. However, this match may be the title decider for the tri-series, it is also a dress rehearsal for another match between these two sides to be held at the same ground - only that will be the opening night of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan's Salman Agha (L) celebrates after a century score (100 runs) as Mohammad Rizwan (R) looks on during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan's Salman Agha (L) celebrates after a century score (100 runs) as Mohammad Rizwan (R) looks on during the Tri-Nation series third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)

New Zealand have been dominant in this tournament, beating Pakistan and South Africa quite comfortably to reach the final. Their big names Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips have all stepped up and got success with bat or ball in those two matches.

Pakistan, however, come into this match on the back of the high of doing the improbable with an over to spare. South Africa had scored 352/4 and seemed to have the game in their grasphs when they picked a couple of quick wickets after Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's quickfire opening stand. Unfortunately for them, though, that was pretty much all they got for the rest of the night.

Rizwan and Agha first weathered the storm and then sent the South Africans to all parts of the stadium. Agha fell on 134 off 103 with Pakistan having all but won the match and the stand ended on 260 off 229 balls. Rizwan finished unbeaten on 122 off 128 balls.

Here are the live streaming details of Pakistan vs New Zealand:

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final take place take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final will take start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (February 14).

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Where to watch live telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final in India?

There is no live telecast available of the Tri-series.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand, Tri-series final will be available on Fancode

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, RCB Captain Announcement and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
