Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup: Pakistan hunt winning start against Asia Cup first-timers Oman

Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I, PAK vs OMA: Pakistan kick off their Asia Cup campaign against tournament debutants Oman, who will be hoping to put up a spirited performance in their first time out.
- 1 Mins agoOman squad for Asia Cup 2025
- 26 Mins agoPay disputes haunt Oman
- 41 Mins agoNo Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan for PAK
- 56 Mins agoPakistan come in after successful tri-series
- 1 Hr 16 Mins agoIndia lead Group A after thumping win
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I, PAK vs OMA: Tournament debutants Oman make their first Asia Cup appearance in the midst of a crisis within the country’s cricket administration, with a pay dispute meaning a country already punching above its weight in a challenging competition won’t be at its strongest. It’s a match where they will hope against hope that they can string together enough good cricket to generate chaos as they lock horns against a Pakistan team that is significantly stronger, but as recent tournaments have shown, prone to disastrous days on the field that lead to bad results. With hopes of claiming a first Asia Cup trophy in 13 years, Salman Agha’s team will want to get business out of the way early before their attentions turn to a monumental and incredible controversial rivalry match against India on Sunday....Read More
Pakistan start off as heavy favourites and will want to ensure that this match against a lowly and struggling Oman feels like a formality, but it never is quite that simple when the lights shine brightest for the men in green. Memories of losing to USA at last year’s T20 World Cup will feel fresh, and that is the sort of upset they will dread subjecting themselves to: too often has this team found itself being almost a laughing stock at the international level, and if they want to return to being a legitimate, consistent threat at the top level, that begins with a display of confidence in this tournament.
Pakistan enjoyed a solid tri-series showing against UAE and Afghanistan in Sharjah to build up to the tournament, and have been playing consistent T20 cricket throughout the year, so will have a fairly concrete idea of what their combinations and their gameplan under coach Mike Hesson will look like. It will need to be the case too: while talent alone will likely allow them to cruise through this match, it is about honing it so that their preparations don’t get undone when up against stronger teams like India. The Super 4s is a goal that would be embarrassing to fall short of, but the way they might be looking at it at this moment is to perform in such a way that allows them to peak when they get to that stage. If they do make the final, there comes the other side of the coin when it comes to Pakistan’s volatility: they are capable of saving their best for last, and will fancy their chances in a pressure cooker situation.
As far as today’s game is concerned, it is about making minimal mistakes, and getting the job done as they head in with a relatively fresh team.
Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Pay disputes haunt Oman
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Oman had so much momentum in the last couple of years, qualifying for last year's World Cup and this Asia Cup. However, a pay dispute within the administration saw an end to all of that: key players left and didn't return, and instability in the heirarchy has meant results haven't come along either. Oman's preparation included a series whitewash against USA earlier this year, and that's not the sort of form they will be happy with going into a group with two giants.
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: No Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan for PAK
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Big changes for Pakistan heading into this tournament as they let go of the underperforming old guard to get some fresh faces into the scheme of things. This is a first major tournament for many of these players, and getting the time to settle in with a relatively straightforward match might be important.
Can Salman Agha's fresh team quickly pick up the extra pressure and pace tournament cricket brings with it
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Pakistan come in after successful tri-series
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Pakistan have had plenty of cricket in this format in the months leading up to the Asia Cup, and across the world as well, travelling from New Zealand to the West Indies, back to Asia, and most recently the tri-series in Sharjah. The lost their final preparatory match against Afghanistan, but will be feeling pretty upbeat after a strong spell nevertheless. Have they done enough to peak while this tournament takes place?
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: India lead Group A after thumping win
Pakistan vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 4th T20I: Group A has only seen one game so far, in which India thumped hosts UAE inside 18 overs of total play to take a giant NRR boost and two points back with them ahead of this weekend's big game. As far as Pakistan will be concerned today, that was a signal of intent from their rivals, and their wish will be to shoot one right back with a big win today.
