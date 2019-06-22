Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

With hopes of making it to the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup 2019 floundering, South Africa and Pakistan will face off against each other on Sunday. Both teams have won just one games so far, and are staring at the exit door. But before bowing out, both Pakistan and South Africa will hope to have one final high before.

Both the teams will hope they can pull off a win, especially since times are turbulent in both the camps. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has received massive flak since losing the previous encounter against India, would hope for a change in fortunes, to bring some positive back to the team.

Where is Pakistan vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at Lord’s, London.

At what time does the Pakistan vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Sunday (June 23).

Where and how to watch live coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Pakistan vs South Africa match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 19:47 IST