Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Rawalpindi: Live score and updates
Catch all live score and updates from Day 3 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Rawalpindi.cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Day 3: Heavy rain and bad light hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Hopefully, the weather clears out and we have some action. Sri Lanka are still batting, Pakistan would want to get rid of the rest of the batting order and then wrest some momentum in their favour.
