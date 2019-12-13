e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3, Rawalpindi: Live score and updates

Catch all live score and updates from Day 3 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Rawalpindi.

cricket Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 3(AP)
         

 

 

Day 3: Heavy rain and bad light hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Hopefully, the weather clears out and we have some action. Sri Lanka are still batting, Pakistan would want to get rid of the rest of the batting order and then wrest some momentum in their favour.

tags
top news
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
Boris Johnson set to deliver Brexit after big win in UK election
Boris Johnson set to deliver Brexit after big win in UK election
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
BS Yediyurappa visits Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
BS Yediyurappa visits Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news