    Live

    Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 28, 2024 6:31 PM IST
    Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 28 Sep 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

    Pakistan Women squad -
    Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali Siddiqi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 28, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
